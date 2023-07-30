'I am Being a Turtle Right Now, Not The Rabbit': Hardik Pandya on His Bowling Workload Ahead of ODI World Cup

Ever since Hardik Pandya underwent a back surgery in 2019, there were doubts if he will be the same bowler as before or if his body can handle the workload considering he’s a pacer. Considering the quality Pandya brings to the table in all departments, it was vital from an Indian team’s point of view that he’s fully fit and ready to contribute with the ball and the bat.

Over a period of time, he has steadily been increasing workload as far his bowling is concerned and has continued showing improvement.

However, Pandya isn’t rushing and in his own words, is being a ‘turtle’ right now hoping that by the time the 2023 ODI World Cup starts, his body will be able to stand the rigors of bowling 10 overs regularly.

Advertisement

“Body is fine, I have to bowl more overs to get ready for the ODI World Cup. I am being turtle right now not the rabbit and hoping by the time world cup comes, everything goes well," Pandya said after the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in response to a query on his fitness.

Pandya led India in the 2nd match of the series with seniors Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested as the tourists tested their bench strength. The ploy didn’t work as India were skittled for a low total before losing the match.

“We didn’t bat in the way we were supposed to," Pandya said. “Wickets played really well, don’t think It was like the first game, ball coming nicely on the bat and got much better in the second innings. It’s just that barring Shubman Gill everyone kind of played their shots and got out or found the fielders."

“Yeah, disappointing but at the same time many more things to learn," he added.

Advertisement

India slipped after a solid start from their young opening pair of Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34). From 90/0, they slumped to 113/5 before being bowled out for 181.

“The way they opened batted throughout, the way Kishan batted, the confidence he’s been carrying since IPL, it’s important for Indian cricket as well. (Shardul) Thakur coming in and kept our hopes alive. Unfortunately (Shai) Hope batted well, they held their nerves and got the score," Pandya said.