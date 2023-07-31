Light of Our Lives: Hardik Pandya's Birthday Post for Son Agastya is Pure Love

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya dropped a heartwarming video on Instagram on his son Agastya’s third birthday on July 30. Pandya is currently away from his family, accompanying the Indian team in a limited-over tour in West Indies. But keeping aside his professional life, Pandya made sure of wishing his son on the special day. The cricketer and his wife Natasha Stankovic welcomed Agastya in 2020. A number of adorable moments of the father-son duo were clubbed in Pandya’s Instagram post, with the caption reading, “Happy birthday to the light of our lives. We love you so much, son."

The video opens to show Hardik Pandya adorably holding Agastya in his lap. In the next clip, Agastya was seen playing the drums with his father, while a number of photos from their vacation diary were also there. In some of the frames, Pandya and Agastya could be spotted twinning in the same outfit. It truly underlines the great bonding between the father-son duo.

Among others, Hardik Pandya’s elder brother Krunal marked his presence in the comment section, reacting to the post with some red heart emojis. Fans found the bond between Pandya and Agastya “cute." They also poured heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy.

Hardik Pandya served the role of an interim captain when designated skipper Rohit Sharma was rested in the second ODI against West Indies. Pandya failed to lead the young unit to victory as India suffered a six-wicket defeat in the match. Batting first, the Men in Blue could produce a paltry total of 181 runs, losing all wickets in 40.5 overs.