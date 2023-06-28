'I Always Fear for Hardik Pandya, He Gets Injured Very Quickly': Kapil Dev on Injury Crises in Team India

1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev gave his take on the ongoing injury crisis in the Indian cricket team. It’s the World Cup year and India are dealing with several injuries in their camp which has put them under the scanners. It’s a very tricky situation for the team management as players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are recovering from their injuries. India have to play their upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies in the absence of their injured stars which makes it difficult for the coach and captain to find their ideal combination.

Kapil also pointed out that flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also an injury-prone player in the Indian team.

“Injuries are part and parcel of every sportsperson’s life. I hope the situation improves. I always fear for Hardik Pandya, he gets injured very quickly. If all of these players are fit and fine, India can become a compact team," Kapil Dev told ABP News when asked about injury crises in the Indian team.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup which will be played in India starting. India will begin their campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai before taking on Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. The marquee India vs Pakistan clash will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope to lift the trophy in front of the home fans as India will host the mega ICC tournament for the first time since 2011.