'Pandya at Number 6 and Jadeja at 7, There's Too Much Depth': Ganguly Wants India to Bat 'Aggressively'

Former Indian skipper and legendary batter Sourav Ganguly feels that the Men in Blue have enough batting depth with the presence of Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, team India should look to bat ‘aggressively’.

The former BCCI president felt that the current crop of players is such that there’s enough depth until the number 9 spot, particularly in the T20 format. Ganguly said that such is the depth of pool in terms of talent when it comes to Indian cricket, there are many players who sometimes do not get a chance to impress, however, the veteran added that only those players progress further who have the hunger to go to the next level.

During the recently concluded ODI series against Australia, India’s batting woes were exploited by the Aussie bowlers and the Men in Blue suffered multiple batting collapses.

Ganguly though insisted that when it comes to the shortest format, India can run the risk of batting aggressively at the top because they have players such as Pandya, Jadeja and Axar who have the calibre to take the game deep.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket said, “India have to play aggressively, especially in T20s. They have the team to do that. A team which sometimes has Axar Patel batting at No. 9 must play aggressively at the top. Pandya batting at No. 6 and Jadeja at No. 7, there’s too much depth."

He further added, “It’s about adjusting to the pressure, knowing your game and batting according to your game. Indian cricket will always have talent and a big pool. It’s the ones who are more hungry go to the next level. It’s about how you prepare for the big tournaments."

Ganguly also reserved very high praise for DC batter Prithvi Shaw who he mentioned, is ready to play for India. The veteran further insisted that skipper Rohit Sharma might have a close eye on Shaw.

“I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready," stated the Indian legend.

