Ex-IND Batter Raises Concern Over Pandya’s Form: ‘Have to Do a Lot of Physical Work in WC 2023’

India will aim to end their decade-long draught of ICC trophies when they enter the 50-over World Cup, starting October 5. Since the showpiece event is back in India, the expectations from Rohit Sharma and his boys will be a notch higher. The fans will also look up to Hardik Pandya – the all-rounder – who is likely to be the vice-captain of the team. But his current form in white-ball games seems to be a matter of concern, especially after the just-concluded West Indies tour.

The spotlight was on Pandya as he led the team in 2 ODIs and 5 T20Is. While some of his on-field decisions raised a few eyebrows, his average performance – with both bat and ball – was also worrisome. The all-rounder managed scores of 5, 7 and a 70 not out in three 50-over games with just 1 wicket. He ended the T20Is with 77 runs, with a highest score of 24, and bagged 4 wickets. Notably, he remained wicketless in the last three games of the 5-match series.

A dip in Pandya’s performance, as compared to 2022, has now become one of the major talking points. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels that the 29-year-old has a crucial role to play in the forthcoming World Cup but his current bowling form is a bit of a concern in the lead-up to the ICC event.