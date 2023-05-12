Hardik Pandya Will Play a Crucial Match Against Mumbai Indians at Ground Where he Rose to Stardom: Ravi Shastri

Legendary India cricketer Ravi Shastri reckons that the upcoming Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans is going to be an emotional homecoming for Hardik Pandya. Shastri feels that it is going to be a crucial match for Hardik who rose to stardom while playing for Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. The flamboyant all-rounder started his IPL career in 2015 with MI which paved the way for his entry into the Indian team.

Gujarat are currently placed at the top of points table but they are going to face a stiff challenge against Mumbai Indians who have regained form and have chased down the 200+ targets thrice this season.

Shastri said that Hardik will look to prove himself with a win over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede which is not going to be an easy task for the Titans.

“Hardik’s homecoming will be emotional. He will play a crucial match against the team at the ground where he rose to stardom. Hardik would like to prove a lot by leading his team to victory."

“This match will be really interesting as it will not be easy for GT to beat MI at their home and then MI would like to equalise the defeat in Ahmedabad and take a strong step towards the playoffs," Shastri was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Meanwhile, former India and MI spinner Harbhajan Singh cautioned Mumbai to bring their A-Game against a balanced and superior bowling attack of Gujarat.

“MI will have to bring their A-Game against GT because the latter’s bowling lineup is very strong. GT has Rashid, Shami and other quality bowlers."

The veteran spinner suggested that the toss is going to be crucial for Mumbai as Gujarat have a superior bowling attack than them

“Mumbai’s bowling attack, on the other hand, is weaker and they are leaking 200-plus runs. Yes, MI have chased down three consecutive 200-plus totals, but the law of averages might catch up. Also, the toss is going to be very crucial in that game, if MI lose the toss, it will be tough."

Former India pacer S. Sreesanth believes the match between the two heavyweights will be interesting but commended the way Gujarat management is taking care of the players.

“This match between MI and GT will be very exciting. MI are playing at Wankhede. They will enter this match on the back of a big win."

“Hardik, on the other hand, is captaining GT brilliantly. Also, the team management of GT puts the team on the field with very good preparation. This team lives in a family ecosystem and it is easy to win in this situation."