'Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr Took The Pressure off me': Nat Sciver-Brunt on Her Match-Winning Knock in WPL Final

Nat Sciver-Brunt opened up on her match-winning performance in the final of Women’s Premier League 2023 to help Mumbai Indians clinched the inaugural title. Sciver-Brunt played a sensational 60-run* knock off 55 balls which was laced by seven fours. She took the onus on herself when Mumbai Indians lost their openers early in the 132-run chase.

She shared a crucial 72-run for the third wicket alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to rebuild the chase. The English all-rounder also hit the winnings runs to help Mumbai register a win with three balls to spare.

Also Read | WPL 2023 Final: Harmanpreet’s MI Become Champions After Defeating DC by 7 Wickets

Advertisement

Sciver-Brunt gave credit to Harmanpreet and Amelia Kerr to take the pressure off her when things were getting tricky in the chase.

“It was very special. Glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on. I was trying to get quite tough and Harman and Amelia took the pressure off me. I knew if I stayed till the end we’d get through," Sciver-Brunt said in the post-match presentation.

She also suggested that winning the inaugural WPL trophy means everything to her.

“We gave away too many in the final 3-4 overs, but it made the game interesting. (Winning the trophy) It means everything, coming together with a special group of girls with the Mumbai Indians, really special moment," she added.

Also Read | ‘One of My Greatest Moments in Cricket’: Head Coach Charlotte Edwards

Mumbai Indians star Hayley Matthews was named MVP of the tournament for her all-round performance with both and ball. She claimed three wickets in the final and also bagged the Purple Cap with 16 scalps under her kitty.

She registered magnificent figures of 3 for 5 in her quota of four overs.

Advertisement

Matthews said she is happier to win the titles than the individual awards.

“Happy to contribute, being able to do things with both bat and ball. Continously trying to improve and the conditions help my off-spin. Important to take back the award but more happy to win with Mumbai Indians. (On what she wants to be remembered for - batting or bowling) Whichever is better on that day," she added,

Get the latest Cricket News here