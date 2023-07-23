'Harmanpreet Could've Shown Better Manners': BAN Captain Sultana Opens Up After Walking Away from Podium

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India shared the 3-match ODI series with Bangladesh after the final game ended in a tie as both teams scored 225 in 50 overs. However, the Indian skipper’s stern reactions over the umpiring, which she termed ‘pathetic’, grabbed everyone’s attention.

Firstly, she hit the stumps with her bat after being given lbw off Nahida Akhtar’s bowling. Harmanpreet was seen having an argument with the on-field umpire on her way back to the dressing room.

After the conclusion of the game when the players of both teams gathered at the podium to share the trophy, Harmanpreet allegedly yelled “bring the umpires too." Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana didn’t like her counterpart’s behaviour and after speaking about it to the BCB officials, left the photoshoot along with the entire team.

Advertisement

Before the podium incident, Harmanpreet took a brutal dig at the hosts, stating that the next time they when the Indian team tour Bangladesh, it will come prepared for the ‘pathetic umpiring’.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

“They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done, we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires," she added.

Advertisement

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana condemned her counterpart’s act after the presentation ceremony. She refused to divulge what prompted her to walk out but did advise Harmanpreet to show ‘better manners’.

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it," Nigar was quoted as saying during a media interaction.

Advertisement

“As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.