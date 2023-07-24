ICC to Punish Harmanpreet Kaur Strictly, Likely to Miss out on Matches in Asiad 2023: Report

Harmanpreet Kaur might land in huge trouble for her outrageous reaction over the umpiring in the final ODI against Bangladesh last week in Mirpur. The Indian women’s team captain shattered the stumps with her bat after being given out in the third ODI of the 3-match series that ended in a draw. She even had a heated argument with the match official and later, was seen mocking her counterpart, Nigar Sultana, during the photo shoot with the trophy at the podium.

As reported by news agency PTI, Harmanpreet could well miss the first two games in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou on charges of equipment abuse and public criticism of match officials.

Advertisement

The Indian captain had also termed the level of umpiring ‘pathetic’ and also sarcastically asked the umpires to be called to join the teams for the trophy ceremony. Her behaviour prompted the Bangladesh captain to walk away with her team and urge her Indian counterpart to learn some ‘manners’.

“There is still some deliberation going on whether she should get three demerit points or four as there are two charges — match equipment abuse and criticism of match officials.

“In case there are four demerit points in a space of 24 months, you either miss a Test or two limited over games — in this case first two games of Asiad. In case, it is three, then she will only cop financial penalty," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The charges against Harmanpreet have been pressed by ICC international panel match referee Akter Ahmed, who is also from Bangladesh.

Advertisement

What Harpmanpreet said in the post-match presentation?

Harmanpreet was not impressed with the umpire’s decision as she was convinced that the ball never touched her pads. After the match was tied with both teams scoring 225 runs, the Indian skipper lashed out at the umpires and said that they will be prepared for the umpires’ decision on the next Bangladesh tour.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said in the post-match presentation.