‘Skipper, Queen, Slay’: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Latest Photoshoot Turn Heads - WATCH

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has set the internet ablaze with glimpses of her latest photoshoot. In an Instagram video, dropped by Harmanpreet’s WPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the cricketer could be seen slaying in a black, crop blazer layered on a white top and matching trousers. Harmanpreet rounded off her look with a pair of cool aviator sunglasses. The Indian batter posed for the first few frames while sitting on the front seat of a vintage, black ambassador. Some other models also accompanied her in the subsequent clicks.

Revealing the uber-cool avatar of Harmanpreet, the Mumbai franchise wrote in the caption of the Instagram reel, “Skipper, Queen, Slay."

Advertisement

Harmanpreet Kaur’s style statement did not fail to grab eyeballs with fans terming her “the queen of Indian cricket." The response from fans was quite overwhelming as the comment section got flooded with countless red heart emojis. Impressed by Harmanpreet’s new look, a fan branded the Mumbai Indians captain as a “stunning skipper."

Harmanpreet’s rich captaincy experience had a significant impact on Mumbai Indians lifting the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. Apart from leading her side, Harmanpreet also dished out some commendable batting performances during the campaign. She struck a total of 281 runs in 10 appearances at a 40-plus batting average while notching up three half-centuries.