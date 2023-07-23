Trends :IND VS UAERavichandran AshwinShubman GillSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » Harmanpreet Kaur Accused of Misbehaviour After Allegedly Asking Umpires to Join for Photoshoot: Report

Harmanpreet Kaur Accused of Misbehaviour After Allegedly Asking Umpires to Join for Photoshoot: Report

Harmanpreet Kaur lashed out at the umpires saying she was disappointed at some of the decisions.

Advertisement

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 23, 2023, 21:10 IST

New Delhi, India

Harmanbpreet Kaur termed umpiring during the 3rd ODI as 'pathetic'. (Reuters Photo)
Harmanbpreet Kaur termed umpiring during the 3rd ODI as 'pathetic'. (Reuters Photo)

India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur reportedly asked the on-field umpires to join the photo session with the trophy after their third ODI against Bangladesh ended in a tie.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Harmanpreet allegedly yelled “bring the umpires too" to which Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana took exception to and after speaking about it to the BCB officials, left the photoshoot along with the entire team.

With the third ODI ending in a tie, the three-match series ended 1-1 and the  two teams shared the trophy.

Harmanpreet was not happy with the umpires and smashed stumps with her bat after being adjudged LBW in chase of 226. She later lashed out at the umpiring during the post-match presentation.

Advertisement

Bangladesh captain Nigar refused to divulge what prompted her to walk out but did advise her Indian counterpart to show ‘better manners’.

“It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it," Nigar was quoted as saying during media interaction. “As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there [for the photograph] with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect."

“The umpires wouldn’t give her out if she wasn’t out. We had umpires from men’s international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they [India] going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals [of which there were six excluding the Harmanpreet and Meghna wickets]? We have respected their decisions. The umpire’s decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn’t we behave in that way [like the India players]?" she added.

Advertisement

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana defended Harmanpreet, claiming nothing was said against Bangladesh players.

top videos
  • Ind vs WI: India Win Series 1-0, Lose WTC Points as 2nd Test Ends in Draw | Rain | CricketNext

    • “I don’t think (she said this). You have stated it. I don’t think she said anything towards the Bangladesh captain. From whatever I heard, think talked a bit about umpiring. I don’t think she said anything about them (the Bangladesh players)," Mandhana told reporters.

    “We should not talk about things which did not happen during the match. In the post-match things were not on camera, that is something which happened after the post-match presentation, so let’s not talk about it," she added.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

    first published: July 23, 2023, 15:49 IST
    last updated: July 23, 2023, 21:10 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App