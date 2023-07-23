Harmanpreet Kaur to be Fined 75 Per Cent Match Fee: Report

India women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will reportedly pay a heavy fine for her conduct during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday. Harmanpreet hit the stumps with her bat after being given out before criticising the umpires during the post-match presentation.

She will also receive four demerit points - three for an on-field incident and one for comments against the umpires.

The third ODI ended in a tie with the three-match series finishing level at one-all.

“For the on-field incident (smashing the wicket) she will be fined 50 percent of her match fee while for the way she represented herself her in the presentation ceremony, she will be fined 25 percent of her match fee," a match official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Harmanpreet, who was given out LBW by Tanvir Ahmed, was quite severe in her criticism.

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game. Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Harmanpreet said after the match.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana criticised her Indian counterpart for her behaviour. The home team also didn’t attend an official photo session.

“As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there (for the photograph) with my team. It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect," Sultana said after the match.

Chasing 226, India were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.

For Bangladesh, Fargana Hoque created history by becoming the first player to hit a century in a women’s ODI.