Hasan Ali Says He's Scared to Comment on Shadab Khan's Picture on X; Here's How Fans Reacted

Pakistan cricketers Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali share a close bond with the two often expressing their admiration for each other on social media. However, their exchange on the platforms has often led to negative comments from some users and when one of Hasan’s post drew similar reactions, Shadab was quick to respond with a befitting reply to a user who mocked Hasan for his language.

Ali reacted on some of Shadab’s pictures shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Shadab shared a picture of himself posing in a white t-shirt.

“A basic white tee never goes wrong. Poses [sic] coming very naturally to me these days," Pakistan’s white-ball vice-captain wrote.

Resharing Shadab’s post, Hasan noted, “Shady, mujhe dar lag raha comment kartey huye. waisey handsome ho gaye ho pahele se [sic] (Shady, I’m scared to comment on your post. By the way, you have gotten handsome)."

Hasan’s reply caught the attention of several fans, who asked the Pakistani pacer to “speak his heart out" without thinking about trolls.

A fan suggested Hasan Ali to “simply ignore" his critics as he is “free to write anything."

A user hailed Hasan Ali for setting a “true example of friendship."

Earlier, Shadab shared a series of pictures from a model photoshoot on X, asking his followers if the cricketer has managed to better his modelling skills.

“Learning from my teammates," Shadab wrote in the caption. Appreciating the all-rounder for his stylish avatar, Hasan Ali commented, “Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa, Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye."

A certain user wasn’t impressed with Hasan’s reaction and wrote, “For God’s Sake Hasan, you are an international cricketer. PCB, at least educate them on how to use social media platforms."

The remark didn’t go down well with Shadab, who hit back with a savage reply. He drew a comparison with footballing superstar Lionel Messi, who arguably is not quite comfortable speaking in English.