'He Has Bowled Excellently in Powerplay': Irfan Pathan Names RCB Pacer with 'Big Responsibilities'

Mohammed Siraj has been on fire in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The right-arm quick from Hyderabad is currently the second-highest wicket-taker in the league with 12 scalps to his credit. On Sunday afternoon, he will be back in action as his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take against Rajasthan Royals in their ‘Green Game’ at M Chinnaswamy.

Having watched their team win their previous game, away from home, under the leadership of acting skipper Virat Kohli, Bengaluru fans will be hoping that their adopted son leads RCB in this special encounter.

RCB put up a clinical show against Punjab Kings in their last game as their openers Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli put up an exhibition of stroke play in Mohali.

However, it was their star pacer Siraj who stole the show with his fiery bowling effort against PBKS. The India speedster produced his best bowling figures (4/21) in IPL and ran through Punjab’s batting line-up.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has lavished praise upon Mohammed Siraj for bowling with renewed vigour in IPL 2023, saying that the right-hander pacer is making a difference for the RCB this season.

“Mohammad Siraj has bowled excellently in the powerplay this season for RCB. He’s really making a difference for them. There is a big and positive difference in his bowling compared to last year. That is why his responsibility has increased being the premier seamer in the team," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Meanwhile, CSK are once again being led brilliantly by their skipper MS Dhoni and the designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army is marshaling his troops well.

Former India cricketer Krisnamachari Srikkanth has hailed the former India captain for instilling confidence in his CSK teammates which is doing wonders for the team. He even cited the example of senior cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who is batting with renewed energy in this IPL.

“MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field," said K Srikkanth.

