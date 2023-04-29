'He Has Got a Great Cricket Brain': Brett Lee Feels the LSG Star is a Captain in Making

Legendary Australia pacer Brett Lee has suggested that Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is a captain in the making as he has a great cricketing brain, The flamboyant all-rounder has been in good form in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. He has scored 216 runs at a terrific strike rate of 155.40 and also picked up 5 wickets. Stonis is also one of the safest hands for Lucknow Super Giants in the field.

He played a match-winning knock against Punjab Kings on Friday night as his 40-ball 72-run knock powered LSG to the second-highest score in IPL history - 257/5. While he also claimed a crucial wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with the ball in the first ball itself.

Lee, who is currently commentating in IPL for JioCinema, called Stonis a freak and hailed his all-round abilities on the field.

“He is a captain in the making. He has got a great cricket brain. Look how relaxed he is around the team. He is a freak, that is the best way to describe him. He performs with the bat and the ball, and his throwing arm is very powerful," said Lee.

The legendary paceman further said that Stoinis clash and he displayed his class against Punjab by scoring runs in the crucial juncture of the game.

“He also takes good catches. He is a complete package. But tonight, he showed his class. This was a time when the team went from a low, slow and hard wicket at home to a wicket where the ball was coming nicely on the bat. So, he definitely cashed in tonight," Lee added.

After guiding Lucknow to a massive 56-run win over Punjab Kings, Stonis said that he likes to take the onus on himself in the middle order and finish the innings for his side.

I do like to take responsibility of batting in the middle order and finishing it off. I have batted everywhere in my career. I was swinging a few in the nets. So, they got excited and gave me the new ball.

