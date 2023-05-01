'He Hasn't Indicated...': CSK's Stephen Fleming Gives Massive Update on MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumours

MS Dhoni’s possible retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the much-talked-about topic of discussion in the tournament this year. The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper had previously stated that he would want to bid farewell to IPL after playing in front of his home crowd in Chennai one final time. With the reintroduction of IPL’s original home-away format this season, it was perceived by many that Dhoni would make his final appearance in the competition in 2023. The legendary India skipper even hinted at his retirement earlier this season after stating that “it’s the last phase" of his career.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has now opened up on Dhoni’s much-talked-about IPL retirement. When asked about the highly contentious matter, the former New Zealand skipper said, “No, he [Dhoni] hasn’t indicated anything."

Dhoni has so far scored 74 runs at a strike rate of 211.43 in this season’s IPL. Having won four IPL titles with Chennai so far, he is one of the most successful captains in the history of the tournament. Dhoni also became the first-ever player to lead a single franchise in 200 IPL matches.

Apart from his magnificent leadership prowess, Dhoni has also managed to enthral fans with his sublime batting. He became just the seventh player in the history of IPL to complete 5000 runs in the competition. Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers are the remaining six players on the elite list of batters. After playing 243 matches, Dhoni has 5052 runs to his name at a strike rate of 135.92. Dhoni also holds the record for most IPL appearances.

Chennai, under the leadership of MS Dhoni, could not kick off their IPL 2023 journey on a winning note. In the season opener, they were defeated by defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets. But five wins in the next six matches helped Chennai in improving their position in the IPL 2023 standings. Chennai, with 10 points under their belt, right now occupy the fourth spot on the points table. In their next match, Chennai will be up against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Chennai will head into the contest after losing their last two matches.

