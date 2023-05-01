'He is Not Just Extremely Talented But Also...': Kumar Sangakkara Predicts Big Future For Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara heaped massive praise on young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal after he unleashed on Mumbai Indians bowlers on Sunday and slammed his maiden IPL century. Jaiswal displayed his class at his domestic cricket homeground and scored 124 off 62 balls propelling the Royals to a massive 212/7. He was in total control throughout innings and hit boundaries at regular intervals to put pressure on the opposition.

The southpaw scored 41 runs off 23 balls in Power-play and amassed 44 runs off 25 balls in the middle overs, before smacking 39 runs off 14 balls in the death overs to reach the triple-figure mark.

The Royals head coach said that Jaiswal is very hard-working and prepared well in the nets before every match.

“He is not just extremely talented but also really hard-working. He has spent a lot of time in preparations, a lot of time in the nets working on his preparations. He has worked on his game for three to four years with us and it shows he is very focused and driven and the results are showing," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

“He played beautifully today. He batted almost entirely through the innings, which was exceptional. He set us up for a fantastic total. Yash has a long way to go, not just with us, but internationally. He just needs to keep working hard, keep producing the runs and knocking on that door. The great thing about Yash is that he learns and he keeps learning very quickly. He’s got a great attitude. He’s very positive in everything that he does," he added.

However, Jaiswal’s knock went in vain as Mumbai Indians won the thriller in the final over to outclass Rajasthan Royals. In reply to Jaiswal’s ton, Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29), Cameron Green (44 off 26) set the foundation of crucial win, while it was Tim David (45 not out off 14) who provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over helped MI to chase down the massive target with three balls to spare.

Speaking on the match result, RR’s head coach admitted that David was too good for Royals bowlers while also praising Suryakumar and Green for setting up the tone for the highest run-chase at the venue.

“We got to a great total. 212 (213) is not an easy chase. We could have been a little more disciplined in our bowling in the powerplay, but the way they batted and how Tim David finished in the end, the way Suryakumar Yadav batted in the middle and Cameron Green as well. They showed a lot of intent," Sangakkara said.

“We had to defend 17 in the last over, which is a lot of runs. But Tim David was just too good for us on the day," he added.

Royals will next take on Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 5 while Mumbai will take on Punjab Kings on May 3 at IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

