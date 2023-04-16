'He Must Have Thought it’s Nice Upstairs': Shastri's Blunt Remark on Ganguly as DC Remain Winless

Five straight losses in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 have put Delhi Capitals (DC) in a spot of bother. On Saturday, the David Warner-led side succumbed to a 23-run defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru. Chasing a stiff 175, DC were restricted to 151 for 9 in 20 overs. With zero points in their kitty, Delhi are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

Advertisement

An underwhelming season has put the entire DC management under the scanner. Their main man – Rishabh Pant, who is nursing injuries suffered in a crash crash, has been away from the dugout and his absence seems to be hurting them the most. The Delhi think tank comprises some of the legends of the game, including Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, but the unit is still hovering for their first set of points.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckoned that a comeback after five straight losses is going to be extremely difficult for the Delhi Capitals.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

“Problem now with Delhi Capitals is, especially with the way the other teams are going, you lose four on the trot, it becomes very, very difficult to come back," Shastri said while commentating during the RCB vs DC clash on Saturday.

Advertisement

The cricketer-turned-commentator further lashed out at Ponting and Ganguly and said,

“There are people in that dugout that are not used to losing. Ricky Ponting’s one. David Warner too. He’s been on the winning side as well. It’s not about losing. It’s about being hammered. It’s five on the trot, with you not looking like winning. Losing close games is one thing, when you’re being outplayed by the opposition, it’s not a happy story. Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli notched the third fifty this season. With the help of six boundaries and a maximum, the former RCB skipper scored 50 off 34 balls. Later, local lad Vijaykumar Vyshak, who was handed his debut in place of Karn Sharma, got his maiden wicket in the form of Warner with a slower delivery, en route to his memorable haul of 3/20.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here