'He Paid for it': Steve Smith Takes Dig at English Media And Alastair Cook as Alex Carey Gets a Haircut

Steve Smith took a dig at former England captain Alastair Cook and English media as he posted a photo with Australia wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey on his Twitter handle. Carey faced the scrutiny of former England players and English media after the controversial stumping to dismiss Jonny Bairstow during the Lord’s Test match.

Smith, on Tuesday, took a dig at the English media and Cook as he posted a photo of Carey after his haircut.

“I can confirm that Alex Carey has now had a haircut and that he paid for it," he tweeted.

Advertisement

During the third Test match, a report claimed that the Australia wicketkeeper batter didn’t pay the barber after getting a haircut. Ahead of the start of play on Day 3, The Sun reported that a person named Adam Mahmood, from Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop, said that he was still waiting to be paid by Carey.

According to Mahmood, the cricketer owes him £30 after Carey supposedly said that he wasn’t carrying any cash. However, it turned out to be a false report.

Former England captain Cook also talked about the same during commentary and said “I got a haircut, and the barber said the Australians had been there as well. He did not know his cricket that well, so he was telling me what they looked like, what they did."

“Marnus (Labuschange) was the funny one, then he went David Warner had a haircut, Usman (Khawaja) had a haircut," he continued.

Advertisement

“And then he went ‘There’s another one, Alex (Carey) I think his name is’," Cook quoted the barber as saying.

“And he said he hasn’t paid. It was one of those cash-only ones, and he promised he would have a transfer later in the day, and this was just before he shut. This is a true story, I’m not making it up," Cook said.

“However, he might have paid by now," Cook added on Day 1.