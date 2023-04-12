‘He Promised us & He Kept His Promise’: Mumbai Indians Hail Skipper Rohit Sharma After 1st Win

Mumbai Indians held their nerve against Delhi Capitals to register their first win of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma and Co had lost their first two matches of the tournament in humiliating fashion. However, Rohit never let his team lose belief and backed all his players to the hilt. Now the official Instagram handle of Mumbai Indians has paid tribute to Rohit’s tremendous spirit by sharing a terrific poster of the Mumbai skipper.

While sharing the poster, Mumbai Indians wrote, “He promised us & he kept his promise." Mumbai Indians’ post has gone viral with close to 800,000 likes on Instagram.

Many fans have praised Rohit Sharma for his leadership. Some also opined that the five-time champions have finally found the right playing XI.

One fan wrote, “Rohit showed intent right from the first ball. Tilak was timing it beautifully as always, Piyush showed the classic leg spin and Cameron and Tim are turning up as reliable finishers.

Another fan commented, “What a comeback hitman." “Best captain of the world," read one comment.

After Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first, Delhi Capitals had a decent start. Delhi skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey milked the Mumbai bowlers in the powerplay overs. However, Mumbai kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Slow batting in the middle overs by Warner and some great bowling by Piyush Chawla restricted the hosts. In fact, Delhi was reeling at 98 for 5 at one point of time. It was only due to Axar Patel’s blistering knock of 54 off 25 balls, Delhi managed to put up 172 runs on the board.

When it looked like Delhi had managed to bounce back in the match, Mumbai’s openers rose to the occasion. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan registered a 71-run opening stand and blunted Delhi’s formidable bowling attack.

In the 16th over, Delhi’s Mukesh Kumar dismissed Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession to make things interesting. In the end, Tim David and Cameron Green showed great mental fortitude to take Mumbai Indians across the winning line. Mumbai has climbed to the 8th spot, courtesy of their win on Tuesday. Skipper Rohit will hope that his team continues to play fearless cricket in the upcoming matches.

