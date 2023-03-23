'He Will do Wonders': Australia Fast Bowling Legend Brett Lee Praises Rising India Star

Umran Malik’s international career is still in its infancy but the tearaway pacer has made quite an impression with his raw pace. He still has a long way to go before becoming an integral part of the Indian team setup but the speedster continues to receive endorsement from former players with the legendary Brett Lee latest in the list.

Lee feels that the Indian team management should play Malik regularly in all three formats. “Umran Malik is a wonderful bowler. He is a special talent. If his workload is taken care of properly, he will do wonders. I believe he can play all three formats of the game. We must manage him correctly," Lee was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

Also Read: ‘India Need Continuity in Leadership, Rohit Has to Play Every Game’

Advertisement

Lee, himself a fast bowler, suggests that India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid should monitor Malik’s training.

“The best way to manage him correctly is to allow him to bowl, give him as many games as possible, don’t rest him in every second game. Just don’t let him go into the gym more and lift heavy weights. He should do light muscle mass in the gym which is important for him. He should work on his sprinting and obviously his core strengthening," he said.

The 23-year-old bowled a delivery that was clocked 155 kph during the first T20I against Sri Lanka to become the fastest Indian bowler. In the process, he broke Jasprit Bumrah’s record.

While the youngster was part of India’s ODI squad for the recent Australia series, he didn’t get a game with the team management preferring Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read: Can Shubman Gill be a Future Leader at Gujarat Titans? Team Director Vikram Solanki Responds

In the run-up to the ODI World Cup, Malik will surely be part of the conversations.

Advertisement

And he’ll be looking to repeat the success of last year’s IPL and lay a stronger claim for a place in the Indian team.

Get the latest Cricket News here