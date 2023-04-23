'Heartbeat is Not Even Close to 120': Arshdeep's Cheeky Reply to Danny Morrison After Last-over Heroics

Almost 7 months back, Arshdeep Singh was targeted by social media trolls for bowling poorly in the final over of a must-win game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. India ended ups losing the game while the youngster faced criticism and abuse on almost all social platforms. But his teammates, coach, and captain stood by his side and the continuous backing helped the youngster move on from what was an extremely rough day at the office for him that night.

Months later, Arshdeep came up with one of the most ferocious final overs in the IPL history, handing a 13-run victory to Punjab Kings in an away game. The Mumbai Indians were on the verge of a win in the chase of 215 following half-centuries from Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav. They needed 16 runs in the final six deliveries to register their fourth win on the trot but Arshdeep foiled their plans. After conceding a single off the first ball of the final over, the left-arm quick clean up the likes of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera on consecutive deliveries. He bowled back-to-back juicy Yorkers that ended up breaking the middle stump on both occasions.

Though Arshdeep missed out on a hat-trick, he was pleased to have defended 16 runs, that too, under a pressure situation. He returned figures of 4 for 29 in four overs and also completed 50 IPL wickets during the game.

Speaking about his performance in the post-match presentation, Arshdeep said it always makes him happy when he is among wickets.

“Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Danny (Morrison), you should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120," Arshdeep said.

From getting trolled for his unsuccessful final over for India to winning a high-scoring thriller for his IPL franchise, Arshdeep has come a long way in a relatively short span of time. He will return to action on Friday when PBKS face Gujarat Titans at home.

