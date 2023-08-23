Heath Streak is ALIVE! Henry Olonga Clarifies Shocking News About Zimbabwe Legend

Dismissing the rumours surrounding former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak’s death, Henry Olonga has clarified the legendary allrounder is ‘very much alive’.

Earlier on Wednesday, tributes began pouring in after various reports claimed Streak has died following a battle with lung and liver cancer.

“I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks," Olonga posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Olonga shared a screenshot of what appears to be a conversation with Streak.

“Very much alive…pse (sic) revert this runout IMMEDIATELY buddy," read a text from Strek to his former Zimbabwe teammate Olonga.

“Ha ha. So good to hear. This thing grew legs quickly. You died overnight brother," Olonga responded.

Earlier this year, Zimbabwe sports minister had shared the news about Streak’s health on X. “Heath Streak is on his last legs. Family en route to South Africa from the UK.. Seems only a miracle will save him now. Prayers up (sic)," he wrote.

Streak is regarded as one the greatest cricketers to have played for Zimbabwe. He represented them in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005.

A fast bowling allrounder, Streak is the only Zimbabwean to take 100 or more wickets in Test cricket, finishing his career with 216 scalps at 28.14. He also served as captain between 2000 and 2004.

Post his playing career, Streak undertook various coaching assignments including Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

In August 2021 though, Streak was banned from all cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the governing body’s Anti-Corruption Code.