How Cricket World Reacted to Fake News of Heath Streak's Death

Tributes began pouring in after former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was falsely claimed to have died aged 49. Streak has been battling with colon and liver cancer (Stage 4).

Streak, an allrounder, is one the greatest cricketers to have played for Zimbabwe. He represented them in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs between 1993 and 2005.

A fast bowling allrounder, Streak remains the only Zimbabwean to take 100 or more wickets in Test cricket, finishing his career with 216 scalps at 28.14. He also served as captain between 2000 and 2004.

Former cricketers paid their tributes before deleting the post once clarification came from Heath Streak’s daughter and former Zimbabwe fast bowler Henry Olonga.

Post his playing career, Streak undertook various coaching assignments including Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions.

In August 2021, Streak was banned from all cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for eight years after being found guilty of breaching the governing body’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Streak accepted five charges but denied fixing matches.

“I also want to place on record to the public and fans that I was not involved in any match fixing, spot fixing or attempts to influence a game or share information from a changeroom during a match at any given time in our relationship. This position has been confirmed by the ICC itself in its own statement," Streak had said in a statement following the ICC verdict.