'People Should be Careful, I'm Recovering from Cancer': Heath Streak Reacts After Rumours of His Death Go Viral

Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak says he’s fine and recovering from cancer, shutting down rumours around his death that surfaced on social media and elsewhere on Wednesday morning.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and former fast bowler Henry Olonga posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) claiming Streak has passed away as they paid tributes. Soon the news spread like wildfire with several current and former cricketers offering condolences.

However, Streak’s daughter dismissed the claims, saying his father is alive while Olonga also offered a clarification with an apology.

Streak, 49, has expressed his disappointment at the development, asking people to be careful before ‘spreading such rumours’.

“People should be a bit more careful before spreading such rumours. I am better now and recovering from cancer," Streak was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

Streak is suffering from colon and liver cancer (Stage 4) but says he’s doing better now.

“I am at home and obviously there’s still a bit of strain because of the treatment. But otherwise I am fine. Suddenly I get to know that people have started talking about my death, as someone shared it on social media. But that was not all correct. I am recovering and feeling a lot better…," he said.

Streak is widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s finest cricketers who played 65 Tests and 189 ODIs during his international career.

He’s their all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket with 216 victims and also remains the only Zimbabwean to take 100 wickets in the format.

He took 239 wickets in ODIs which is also the most by any from his country.

With the bat, Streak managed 1990 runs in Tests while 2943 runs in ODIs. He scored one century and 24 half-centuries during his Zimbabwe career.