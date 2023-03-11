‘Helicopter Alert’: MS Dhoni Has A Message For Fans In New IPL Promo

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has already started his preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian captain will feature in his first IPL match in Chennai this time after a hiatus of three years due to COVID-19 regulations.

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL 2023 season, Dhoni has come up with a delightful message for the fans and followers of the game. In the latest promo shared by IPL 2023’s official streaming partner JioCinema, MS Dhoni could be heard saying, “Is baar Tata IPL JioCinema pe, kisi bhi screen pe, voh bhi free, [Watch Tata IPL this time on JioCinema, watch on any screen for free]."

“Helicopter Alert. Ladies and gentlemen. MS Dhoni has landed with an important message…," read the caption shared by JioCinema.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will kick off their IPL 2023 campaign with a match against defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31. The opening match of the IPL 2023 season between Gujarat and Chennai will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Dhoni had reached Chennai amid a rousing reception at the airport earlier this month to take part in the training camp. Chennai Super Kings reportedly started their training sessions on March 3.

MS Dhoni was spotted taking part in Holi celebrations along with his Chennai Super Kings teammates.

The 41-year-old is expected to make his final appearance in the IPL this time. Overall, he has led the Chennai-based franchise to four IPL titles- 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. Chennai lifted their last IPL trophy in 2021 after outclassing Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash. Dhoni has till now registered 24 half-centuries and 4978 runs at a strike rate of over 135 after playing 234 matches in IPL.

The Chennai Super Kings franchise has made some major signings at the IPL 2023 auction. They shelled out Rs 16.25 Crore to sign star English all-rounder Ben Stokes. With the high-profile signing, CSK will be eying a title finish in what could be the last IPL season for MS Dhoni as a player.

