'Here's A Dose Of Magic': Chennai Super Kings Celebrate Ravindra Jadeja's Astonishing IPL Feat

The official Twitter handle of Chennai has now come up with a heartwarming video to mark Jadeja's astonishing feat.

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 11:55 IST

Chennai, India

Ravindra Jadeja (IPL Image)
Ravindra Jadeja (IPL Image)

Ravindra Jadeja kicked off his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals franchise but he soon became synonymous with the success of Chennai Super Kings. After a brief stint with Rajasthan, Jadeja was signed by Chennai at the IPL 2012 auction. The star India all-rounder did not take much time to justify the acquisition. Jadeja’s stellar IPL career came full circle earlier this week when he stepped onto the field to take part in his 150th match for Chennai against Rajasthan.

The official Twitter handle of Chennai has now come up with a heartwarming video to mark Jadeja’s astonishing feat. Jadeja’s incredible achievements in Chennai jersey were highlighted in the video. “As Jaddu stepped on to field in Yellove for the 150th time, Here’s a dose of magic through the years," the tweet read.

After playing 218 matches in IPL, Ravindra Jadeja has 2582 runs and 143 wickets to his name. The 34-year-old made his IPL debut against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2008. Coming out to bat as an opener, Jadeja scored 29 runs off 23 balls in that game. He also played a crucial role in guiding Rajasthan to IPL title in the inaugural season.

Ravindra Jadeja was signed by Chennai at the IPL 2012 auction for around Rs. 9.8 crore. He was also the Chennai-based franchise’s most expensive signing that season. With power-packed batting and a fine quality of picking up wickets in crunch situation, Jadeja, nicknamed Sir, soon became MS Dhoni’s go-to man. Jadeja was the highest paid retention for Chennai ahead of the IPL 2022 season. He also handled Chennai’s leadership duties, albeit for a short period, in the 15th edition of IPL.

Ravindra Jadeja has scored 80 runs with a strike rate of 148.15 for Chennai in this season’s IPL. In his last assignment, Jadeja bagged one wicket and 23 runs against Rajasthan. But Jadeja failed to end up on the winning side during his 150th match for Chennai. Chasing a target of 203, Chennai were restricted to 170. After playing eight matches in IPL 2023, Chennai are now placed in fourth position in the standings. In their next match, the side will be up against Punjab Kings on Sunday.

first published: April 29, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated: April 29, 2023, 11:55 IST
