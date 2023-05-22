'He’s Got Strong Wrists and Beautiful Timing': Brett Lee Lauds Shubman Gill's Hundred vs RCB

Shubman Gill has been having a terrific run in 2023 and his top form continues to entertain the viewers of the Indian Premier League (IPL). After scoring some scintillating hundreds for Team India, the young batter from Punjab played a crucial role to help Gujrat Titans qualify for the playoffs for the second time on the trot.

On Sunday night, he scored a match-winning century against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), knocking them out of the tournament. Chasing 198, Shubman scored an unbeaten 104 off just 52 deliveries, with the help of 5 boundaries and 8 sixes, handing a 6-wicket win to GT.

Gill not only matched Kohli shot for shot, but he also ended up with a better strike rate that was crucial to his team’s near-perfect chase. He was ably supported by Vijay Shankar, who came in as an impact player and hammered 53 off 35 balls.

JioCinema IPL expert Brett Lee was impressed with Gill’s fireworks at the Chinnaswamy stadium. Heaping praise on the youngster, the former Australia pace legend said,

“He hit eight sixes. I love how he goes on the leg side. He finds power. That he can do and access because he’s got strong wrists and he’s got beautiful timing."

Gill and Shankar put on a century stand to shatter RCB’s playoff hopes. Brett Lee felt that the duo batted brilliantly against Bangalore’s bowling attack.

“123 off 71 balls, that was the partnership that broke the back of the RCB bowlers. Yes, it was a wet ball, conditions didn’t really favour the bowlers but you got to give credit where credit is due. They both batted beautifully tonight," Lee added.

Kohli’s efforts of carrying his bat through the innings with 13 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 165.57 meant Bangalore posted a competitive 197/5. But Shubman’s brilliant knock overshadowed the ex-RCB skipper’s hard work.

The result meant that Bangalore crashed out of the race to the playoffs, with five-time champions Mumbai Indians sealing the last remaining spot in the last-four stage and will face Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.