'Hides his Weakness by Taking Singles, Doubles': Harbhajan Picks SRH Batter Who's Not 'Strong' Against Spin

Harry Brook will hold the key when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) square off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. After a couple of poor knocks, the England batter bounced back with a scintillating hundred in the last encounter at Eden Gardens, scripting the defeat of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The Orange Army will be aiming to continue its winning momentum after some dominating effort in the last couple of games and Brook will once again be the cynosure of all eyes.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has lauded Harry Brook, who smashed a brilliant century against KKR, saying that the England batter has a wide range of shots in his repertoire and he hits the weak balls for boundaries.

Speaking with Star Sports network, Harbhajan highlighted Brook’s weakness against spinners but believes he will get better with experience.

“Brook plays fast bowling well. He has an array of shots in his batting repertoire against fast bowlers. Although he isn’t very strong against spin, he hides his weakness by taking singles and doubles. Whenever he gets a chance, he hits the weak balls from the pacers for boundaries. Also, he is getting good support from other SRH batsmen. This will give him a lot of confidence going forward," said Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians also registered back-to-back wins in the IPL 2023 and captain Rohit Sharma-led side will be aiming to carry the momentum forward. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif feels that MI with their dominating performances in their last two games have shown why they are five-time champions.

“Hopefully, we’ll see that old Mumbai Indians side against Sunrisers Hyderabad. MI of the old was known for its aggressive batting performances and the last two games were a testimony to that," said Kaif on Star Sports.

