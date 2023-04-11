'His Mother was Inconsolable, Stopped Eating': Yash Dayal's Father After GT Bowler Smashed for 5 Sixes

The Kolkata Knight Riders dugout bowed down to Rinku Singh’s brave knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match no. 13, against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. With the 28 required off the last five deliveries, Rinku smashed as many consecutive sixes to hand his team a memorable win. But hardly anyone spoke about the boy who faced the KKR batter’s wrath. Rinku’s state teammate Yash Dayal had a terrible experience bowling those six deliveries and was visibly shaken. And the scenes at his home in Allahabad were no different.

In a conversation with news agency PTI, Yash’s father Chandrapal Dayal termed the incident ‘a nightmare.’ He added that the cricketer’s mother, Radha Dayal was inconsolable and stopped eating.

“It was a nightmare yesterday," Yash’s father was quoted as saying by PTI.

“These are the moments sport is made up of. Even in life, you come across failures, it’s important to stand up stronger," he added.

Dayal senior further revealed how captain Hardik Pandya, who didn’t play the game due to sickness, calmed Yash down after a horrifying experience.

“They made him sit in the center and consoled him. Later, there was naach-gaana (dance, music) they spent some light moments with him," his father said.

Chandrapal also rang up his son late in the night and spoke about what went wrong. Yash said he wasn’t able to grip the ball properly which eventually slipped out while bowling.

“He told me that somehow the ball was slipping out and he was not having a proper grip on the night as he missed his yorkers. Even he tried a slower one from the back of his hand that too was smashed," Chandrapal said.

Maybe Rinku’s familiarity with his style of bowling also became a disadvantage, feels Chandrapal but the bottom line was that it wasn’t his day.

“He (Rinku) just had to smash every ball and they know each other well. It may have come in handy for Rinku and it was simply not his day. Many great cricketers have gone through this," he added.

A left-arm swing bowler from Uttar Pradesh, Yash was picked by Gujarat Tiants after picking 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. He also bowled in the India nets against WI recently and was among the top 10 wicket-takers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy that season.

(With PTI Inputs)

