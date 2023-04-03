'His Shoulder Did Pop Out But...': Dinesh Karthik Provides Major Update on Reece Topley's Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have won their IPL 2023 campaign opener against Mumbai Indians in a terrific fashion on Sunday but they also suffered a major injury scare right at the beginning of the tournament. English speedster Reece Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding in Bengaluru.

During the 8th over of the MI innings, Topley dived after the ball in an attempt to stop it. His effort though proved a disaster for him as he landed awkwardly on the ball and seemed to have rolled his shoulder. The support staff and the physio rushed to have a look at the bowler’s condition who looked in utter discomfort and pain. Ultimately, he walked off the field and didn’t return.

The exact status of Topley’s injury is yet to be known but RCB wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has given an important update. Speaking on JioCinema after the comprehensive win, the veteran Indian cricketer said Topley’s injury did look serious and he was taken for scans.

“It (shoulder) did pop out, but it went back in. I think he went for a scan during the game itself. He’s not in as much pain as we thought he’d be in. We’ll have to wait and see," said Karthik after the match.

Before leaving the field, Topley jolted five-time IPL champions MI by cleaning up allrounder Cameron Green in the fourth over. The right-arm quick bowled 2 overs and returned figures of 1 for 14.

MI rode on Tilak Varma’s stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a competitive 171 for seven at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Varma scored an unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help MI post a competitive total after being sent into bat.

Later, Virat Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis struck attacking half-centuries to guide RCB to an eight-wicket win. While Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off 49 balls, du Plessis made 73 off 43 balls to set the platform for the chase which RCB achieved in 16.2 overs.

