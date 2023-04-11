Hitman is Back: Fans Hail Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians Skipper Hits First IPL Fifty After 808 Days

Mumbai Indias (MI) Rohit Sharma hit his 41st Indian Premier League (IPL) in match number 16 of the IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Rohit finally managed to cross the half-century mark after 24 matches without one for MI, which is 808 days.

Fans Declared Hitman is Back:

The MI skipper has struggled with the bat in recent times in the IPL, unlike in international cricket. Since 2021, Rohit has scored 671 runs in 29 innings at an average of 23.13 and a strike rate of 123.11.

Ravi Shastri recently said that the Indian captain should think about his innings in terms of balls faced rather than overs.

“He’s got to revisit his role. Think of batting time, think of using that experience because that’s not there in the middle order like before. He has to have a relook at how approaches his batting over a period of time. In the sense that if he wants to he can go a little hard in the first 3-4 overs, but he’s also got to think of batting and staying there till the 14th or 15th over to get that 70. He’s got to think 70, and at a good strike rate," Shastri was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Shastri said he has a simple solution for Rohit.

“A simple way of doing it is [to] think: “I’m going to bat 50 balls, come what may." Don’t think overs, think balls - “I want to play 50 balls. If I play 50, I think my team is in a good position." So he’s going to challenge himself and look to play those 50 balls," he said.

