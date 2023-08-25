'Hope I Don’t Get a Heart Attack Someday': Naseem Shah After Last-over Heroics Versus Afghanistan

After hitting the winning four off the penultimate ball of Pakistan’s chase to secure a one-wicket win over Afghanistan, pacer Naseem Shah said he had the trust in himself to take the side over the line in a chase of 301.

After Afghanistan made 300/5, thanks to 151 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pakistan chased down 301 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. With 11 needed off the final over, Shah and Haris Rauf ensured they were made with a ball to spare.

Shah’s winning runs came against Fazalhaq Farooqi, against whom he had smashed two sixes to complete a sensational one-wicket win for carrying Pakistan in last year’s Asia Cup final in the UAE.

“I would like to say that this year, with the chances I have got at the fag end of the innings, I hope I don’t get a heart attack someday. I am very thankful to Allah and his grace as I always try to believe in myself in situations like that."

“When I went inside, I believed in Shadab. I believed that we will finish the match. But when Shadab got out, I felt that the situation is now all mine. The bowlers are the same and I had the trust in myself to get the team over the line," said Shah in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Of late, Shah has earned a reputation of churning out big hits in the ending moments of the game to seal the match in his team’s favour. “I will say that it is a very happy thing and we needed this win a lot. I believed that I can do it."

“I try to be prepared for such situations as I practice a lot of batting in the nets. I know that my turn is coming when all the breathing lines stop. So I tried again to make the team win and did it. I am just trying to earn respect and rest is all upto almighty," he added.