'Hope It’s Trophy No. 2 For GT This Year': Yuvraj Singh Posts Special Birthday Message For Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra, the former India pacer and current Gujarat Titans coach, turned 44 on Saturday. The Delhi-born cricketer was one of the most potent fast bowlers in the Indian cricket team during his playing days and was also part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. The lanky left-arm seamer shares a great camaraderie with several players due to his amiable personality. Yuvraj Singh, who shared a good bond with the GT head coach, posted a heartwarming birthday wish for him on Twitter.

While sharing a lovely montage of Nehra, Yuvraj wrote, “Wishing our one & only Nehra ji a very Happy Birthday. Hilte, jhulte, naachte, gaate zindagi ki khushiyan manate raho. Hope it’s trophy no. 2 for GT this year. Lots of love my brother! See you soon."

In the montage, the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ajit Agarkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh can be seen recounting hilarious aspects of Ashish Nehra’s personality. “Nehra ji is Nehra ji. No one can replace him," Zaheer Khan said in the clip.

Harbhajan Singh remarked, “His match keeps on going even when we are done for the day." He also joked about Nehra’s constant commentary.

Fans have also wished Ashish Nehra. One fan wrote, “Those were the days. Wishing our beloved Nehra ji a very happy birthday."

Many appreciated Yuvraj’s tweet. “The choice of song in this video is just amazing. Nehra ji is a legend."

“This is so cute and hilarious," read a comment.

Nehra was a smart bowler who could trouble even the most premier batters with his pace, accuracy and subtle variations.

After retiring from the game, Nehra has achieved success as a coach. He is currently the coach of the Gujarat Titans franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat have benefitted from Nehra’s immense experience and his knowledge of the game. He played a major role in building the Gujarat Titans into a formidable team, which went on to win the IPL in their debut season. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has been playing dominant cricket this season too and is currently placed at the third spot.

