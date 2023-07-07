MS Dhoni Turns 42: A Look at MSD's Personal Life And The Untold Story

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 42 on Friday but he still remains one of the most talked about players in cricket. Despite taking international retirement in 2020, Dhoni still enjoys a massive fan following across the globe. The wicketkeeper batter continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and he played a crucial role as captain in the Yellow Army’s title triumph in the 2023 season.

The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, while he keeps his personal life quite private and unlike the other players, he isn’t very active on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Despite having over 8.6 million followers, Dhoni last put out a tweet in 2021. On Instagram, he has a massive 43.8 million followers but the fans have to wait for a long period of time to get his glimpse on the platform. He last posted a video in February on Instagram.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni Birthday: 42 Amazing Facts and Childhood Photos of Mahi As He Turns 42

Meanwhile, the legendary cricket was born on July 7, 1981, in Ranchi to Pan Singh and Devaki Devi. He has a sister named Jayanti Gupta and a brother named Narendra Singh Dhoni.

He married Sakshi Dhoni in 2010 and the power couple was blessed with a girl named Ziva in 2015. Interestingly, Ziva also enjoys a great fan following across the globe but MS keeps his family life very private when he is not playing. Meanwhile, Sakshi and Ziva often come to the stadium to support MS from the stand in the Indian Premier League.

A biopic was also made on MS Dhoni’s life which was leased in 2016 and became a huge hit. Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed the role of MSD in the movie.

Advertisement

The biopic showcased Dhoni’s journey from a young age to 2011 World Cup-winning captain on the big screen. Meanwhile, his brother Narendra was not shown in the biopic of MSD. Narendra currently lives in his hometown Ranchi and regularly visits his native village in Uttarakhand.

Dhoni also loves animals. This is no news that Dhoni has four pet dogs going by the names - Sam (a Belgian Malinois), Lilly and Gabbar (two white huskies), and Zoya (a Dutch Shepherd). He also has a parrot (honey) and a pony who goes by the name Chetak at his farmhouse in Ranchi.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Ahead of MS Dhoni’s 42nd Birthday, Know All About CSK Captain’s Cute Love Story With Sakshi