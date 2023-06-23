Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'I Actually Got Asked Before Brendon Took the Job': Ricky Ponting Reveals

'I Actually Got Asked Before Brendon Took the Job': Ricky Ponting Reveals

Ricky Ponting said he was approached by Rob Key, who was then appointed as the English Cricket Board's new director of men's cricket

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 12:46 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Ponting was approached for England's Test coach beore Brendon McCullum
Ponting was approached for England's Test coach beore Brendon McCullum

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting has revealed that he was approached for the England Test coaching role before Brendon McCullum took over last year.

After an embarrassing 0-4 Ashes defeat Down Under, the England men’s team set-up went through a massive overhaul with McCullum and Matthew Mott replacing Chris Silverwood as the Test and white-ball coaches respectively.

Test skipper Joe Root also stepped down from captaincy while batting mentor Graham Thorpe and managing director Ashley Giles also lost their jobs.

Ponting said he was approached by Rob Key, who was then appointed as the English Cricket Board’s new director of men’s cricket.

Advertisement

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job – there you go, you guys might be the first to find that out," Ponting told the Guerilla Cricket podcast.

“I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job."

However, Ponting, who is the head coach of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, turned down the offer, as he wants to spend time with his family.

“But I’m just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I am at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now, I just don’t want to be away as much as I was."

“And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you have got kids that are in school, moving them around, that’s not what I want to do," the former Australian batter said.

Under new Test skipper Ben Stokes and coach McCullum, England have adopted and aggressive and fearless brand of cricket popularly known as ‘Bazball’, coined by an English cricket journalist after the former Black Caps skipper’s nickname ‘Baz’.

Advertisement

Since the duo took over, the England Test side has been revitalised. The team has won 11 of their 13 Tests and has not lost a single series yet.

top videos
  • Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Names India's Next 'White-Ball' Captain After Rohit Sharma | Cricket
  • ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final Schedule Likely to Be Out On June 27 | ODI World Cup 2023
  • Arshdeep Now Needs to Take 5-Wicket Hauls In Domestic: Sunil Gavaskar | Cricket News
  • Cheteshwar Pujara's 'Love cricket' Tweet Goes Viral After Being Dropped From Team India | #viral
  • Asian Bowlers With Most 4-Fers In SENA | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral | #shami

    • However, England were on the wrong side of the result in the Ashes opener in Edgbaston earlier this week as they suffered a two-wicket defeat.

    The second Ashes Test is scheduled to start at the Lord’s on Wednesday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 12:46 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 12:46 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App