‘I Call Him The Machine’: Mayank Agarwal is All Praise for New SRH Skipper Aiden Markram

Mayank Agarwal has opened up about his equation with new SRH skipper Aiden Markram

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 21:35 IST

Hyderabad, India

SRH skipper Aiden Markram (Twitter Image)
Sunrisers Hyderabad will be entering a new era under South African Aiden Markram in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Markram was appointed as the skipper of the side in February. Markram and Mayank Agarwal will be key to SRH’s chances this year. Furthermore, Markram and Mayank should be on the same page if the 2016 champions are to succeed this year. Now Mayank has opened up about his equation with Markram. While speaking on SRH’s YouTube channel, the Karnataka batter had nothing but kind words about Markram.

“He is a great guy. Apart from being a fantastic cricketer, he is a great guy. So that tells you a lot about him. I call him the machine, and that’s for a reason. Somebody who works really hard on his game, who really thinks a lot about his game, and who is genuinely a great guy, and who has a very happy and relaxed vibe around him, " Mayank was quoted as saying on SRH’s YouTube channel.

Mayank also stated that he was excited about playing under the South African. He added, “I am really looking forward to playing under him because we had a bond when we played for Punjab. I’m really looking forward to building on that when we play now for SRH."

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been adopted a chop-and-change policy of late and Markram will be their third captain in three years.

As a result, the Hyderabad franchise has often been plagued with an imbalanced squad, gross inconsistency, bizarre team selections, and a knack of choking in close matches.

But fans are looking forward to the 2023 season of the IPL as Markram is a tremendous leader. Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title in February. He was even made the skipper of the South African side in T20Is earlier this month.

Markram will have a talented squad at his disposal. SRH have invested in young talent and now boast of having genuine match-winners like Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik and Harry Brook. Besides, the wily Bhuvneshwar Kumar will spearhead their bowling attack.

If SRH play like a unit, they can go deep in the tournament this year.

first published: March 29, 2023, 21:35 IST
last updated: March 29, 2023, 21:35 IST
