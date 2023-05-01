'I Know we Feel Down...': Rajasthan Royals Coach Kumar Sangakkara Delivers Team Talk After Close Defeat to Mumbai Indians

Head coach Kumar Sangakkara gave a pep talk to his IPL team Rajasthan Royals players after the team suffered a close defeat, their fourth of the season, this season on Sunday.

Rajasthan, who have one of the top bowling attacks in IPL 2023, came agonisingly close to defening a mammoth 213-run target against Mumbai Indians.

Sangakkara addressed the team members inside the RR dressing room, saying they should appreciate the game of cricket irrespective of the results.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

The Sri Lankan legend further showered praise on the cricketers for the efforts they put in while suggesting to get better day by day. A clip of the interaction was shared on the official Twitter page of the Rajasthan franchise.

In the Twitter video, Sangakkara can be seen telling the Rajasthan players, “I know we feel down. When we have a great game, a great total, we expect to win. It’s the same thing we have done to other sides. So not getting down. We got a lot of cricket to play. So keep repeating the good things. The one thing from today, I want you guys to appreciate the effort and all the good cricket you played."

The Rajasthan fans have also shown their faith in the team, expressing their thoughts in the comment section. Some of them also brought out some suggestions regarding the betterment of the squad.

A fan showed his belief in Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and pledged to stand by the unit in its ups and downs.

Advertisement

Another fan believed that Yasashvi Jaiswal deserved to be on the winning side, referring to the Rajasthan opener’s century against Mumbai.

Jaiswal smashed 124 runs off 62 balls, an innings which comprised 16 boundaries and 8 sixes.

A user asked the Rajasthan team management to reconstruct their bowling department.

Here are some other reactions:

Advertisement

RR have been in top form but have endured three defeats in their last four matches of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

Except for Jaiswal, no batter could shine in the Mumbai fixture. Their bowling department also looked helpless in front of Mumbai’s blistering batting show with only two bowlers maintaining an economy of below 10.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Jason Holder turned out to be the most expensive one as the Caribbean allrounder conceded as many as 55 runs while bowling 3.3 overs.

Following the loss, Rajasthan have now 10 points in 9 games.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here