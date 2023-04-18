Trends :PBKS VS RCBPBKS vs RCB Dream11DC vs KKRPBKS VS RCB Pitch ReportLiam Livingstone
Home » Cricket Home » 'I Lost a Little Bit of Power Towards The End': RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Rues His Dismissal Against CSK

'I Lost a Little Bit of Power Towards The End': RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Rues His Dismissal Against CSK

Faf du Plessis scored 62 off 33 with the help of five fours and four sixes to keep RCB alive in the chase of 227

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 07:00 IST

Bengaluru, India

With his 62 runs, Faf du Plessis has taken the Orange Cap. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
With his 62 runs, Faf du Plessis has taken the Orange Cap. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Faf du Plessis feels he could have batted a big longer during the high-scoring IPL 2023 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB captain Du Plessis scored a quickfire fifty to keep his team’s chances of chasing down 227 alive but his dismissal in the 14th over opened the door for CSK to claw their way back and they eventually won by eight runs.

“I lost a little bit of power towards the end, was disappointed as I got stiff. Need to keep going harder against the spinners in the middle overs," Du Plessis told the broadcasters during a post-match interview.

Glenn Maxwell and Du Plessis stitched a 126-run partnership for the third wicket and while the two were batting, the target appeared well within the reach of RCB.

Maxwell, who top-scored for RCB with 76 off 36, then fell in the 13th over while Du Plessis exited in the 14th over after hitting 62.

RELATED NEWS

“I think we played it perfectly, the last five overs were set up for the finish. DK  (Dinesh Karthik) finishing the game, that’s bread and butter for him, but that shows how good their bowling was. 200 was going to be par, we went for few runs towards the end," said Du Plessis.

He also felt RCB bowlers could have done a better job.

“In the end, it was about minimising the big overs under 20 while bowling. Will tell the boys to take this in stride and move on," Du Plessis said.

With the win, CSK have climbed up to the third spot on the points table while RCB remain static at the seventh position.

CSK will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home this Friday while RCB will face Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday.

About the Author

Feroz KhanFeroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 07:00 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 07:00 IST
