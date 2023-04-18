'I Lost a Little Bit of Power Towards The End': RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Rues His Dismissal Against CSK

Faf du Plessis feels he could have batted a big longer during the high-scoring IPL 2023 contest between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

RCB captain Du Plessis scored a quickfire fifty to keep his team’s chances of chasing down 227 alive but his dismissal in the 14th over opened the door for CSK to claw their way back and they eventually won by eight runs.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

“I lost a little bit of power towards the end, was disappointed as I got stiff. Need to keep going harder against the spinners in the middle overs," Du Plessis told the broadcasters during a post-match interview.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell and Du Plessis stitched a 126-run partnership for the third wicket and while the two were batting, the target appeared well within the reach of RCB.

Maxwell, who top-scored for RCB with 76 off 36, then fell in the 13th over while Du Plessis exited in the 14th over after hitting 62.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

“I think we played it perfectly, the last five overs were set up for the finish. DK (Dinesh Karthik) finishing the game, that’s bread and butter for him, but that shows how good their bowling was. 200 was going to be par, we went for few runs towards the end," said Du Plessis.

He also felt RCB bowlers could have done a better job.

“In the end, it was about minimising the big overs under 20 while bowling. Will tell the boys to take this in stride and move on," Du Plessis said.

Advertisement

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

With the win, CSK have climbed up to the third spot on the points table while RCB remain static at the seventh position.

CSK will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home this Friday while RCB will face Punjab Kings in Mohali on Thursday.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here