'I Mean What a Talent That Kid Is': Kevin Pietersen Lauds Rajasthan Royals' Young Finisher

Legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen heaped praises on Rajasthan Royals players for putting up a show against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday. Rajasthan posted 202/5 in 20 overs and ended up winning the crucial clash by 32 runs. It was Royals’ second win over MS Dhoni’s CSK this season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone for a big total by 43-ball 77 as he smashed the Chennai Super Kings bowlers all around the park. The southpaw struck 8 fours and four sixes. While Dhruv Jurel gave the finishing touch with another blinder as he smashed 34 runs off 15 balls as RR crossed the 200-run mark.

The veteran English batter was impressed with the RR batters’ performance and said they did everything right to outclass heavyweights like CSK.

“It was incredible, they (RR) did everything right. It was almost what you expect from a team that plays at home because you want to make your home ground your fortress," Pietersen said on Star Sports.

Pietersen called Jurel an unbelievable talent as been performing consistently well for the side this season.

“It is very difficult for the opposition to dominate. Jaiswal and Jos Buttler started beautifully, they (RR) finished the innings off well with Dhruv Jurel unbelievable, I mean what a talent that kid is," he added.

Talking about the bowling attack, the former English cricketer said that it was always going to be very tough for batters in the chase as Rajasthan had three quality spinners in the XI.

“There is so much happening for RR and when you have got the experience of three spinners in your bowling lineup, I thought it was going to be a very, very difficult chase," Pietersen said.

“Teams batting first are getting 200 and they can defend it. I am starting to actually think setting totals is probably the way forward because of the nature of the batters going forward with their business. It is about swinging from ball one. It is all about boundaries and getting as much as you can," he concluded.

With this win, Rajasthan went to the top of the table with five wins while CSK, who also have five victories, dropped down to the third spot after the loss.

