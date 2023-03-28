'I See a Potential Weakness in Lucknow Super Giants': Aaron Finch Points Out Challenging Area For LSG Ahead of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants made an impressive debut during last season when they finished third in the league stage of IPL 2022 and thus advanced to the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led franchise did lose in the Eliminator to Royal Challengers Bangalore but will be hoping on their performance this time around.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch though thinks that death bowling is an area of concern for LSG which could prove to be their weakness.

“I see a potential weakness in the Lucknow Super Giants, being their death bowling," Finch said on Star Sports. “I think they’ve got a lot of options throughout the middle, they’ve got some good all-rounders. But I think, when you look at the combinations, finding good quality four overs of death bowling will be a real challenge for them."

Finch then predicted the four overseas players who LSG should prefer in their playing XI. “I think the first choice overseas four for the Lucknow Super Giants, obviously Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, and I think adding Mark Wood to their squad, can have a huge impact for them," he said.

The T20 World Cup winning captain thinks that LSG openers Rahul and De Kock will have a fruitful season. “They (Rahul and De Kock) are very different players, and their strengths and weaknesses offset each other. So, I think if they are going to have a big season. I think the home ground advantage for LSG this year," Finch said.

At the IPL mini auction last December, LSG shelled out Rs 16 crore to buy West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran and Finch thinks he’ll be one of the player to watch out for.

“Player to watch out for, for Lucknow, will be Nicholas Pooran. They’ve spent a lot of money to get him in the auction. He wasn’t at his best last season, but we know how destructive he can be," Finch said.

