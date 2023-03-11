'I Take The Blame as Well': Smriti Mandhana After RCB Suffer 4th Defeat on Trot in WPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore Smriti Mandhana opened up on her team’s poor start to the Women’s Premier League 2023 season. On Saturday, RCB suffered a crushing 10-wicket against UP Warriorz after another underwhelming show with bat and ball. The Bangalore-based franchise is under the scanners now for failing to live up to expectations despite having star players including Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Megan Scutt, Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh.

RCB were bowled out for 138 and then saw UP Warriorz complete a 10-wicket win with as many as 42 balls to spare at the Brabourne Stadium.

Mandhana took the blame on herself as she admitted that as a top-order she has to give her team a good start with the bat.

“I think in the last four games, it has been happening. We start well and we lose a cluster of wickets. I will take the blame as well. As a top-order batter, we need to put up runs on the board for the bowlers to defend," Mandhana said after the game.

Talking about the recent performances, Mandhana said that the batters have failed to rise to the occasion so far in the tournament.

“We spoke about it before this match that we will try to take 7-8 runs per over but it did not work out today. As top-order batters, we need to bat well and put up a good total to defend," she added.

She further talked about the message to the players after losing back-to-back matches.

“We are trying to get a balanced team that can win us a game. I have tried to speak to almost all the players, pep them up and I have to keep doing it. Last week has been tough. Lots to reflect and lots to work on." The India vice-captain added.

Meanwhile, Mandhana also shared that people have reached out to her in the tough times and said that she has faced these situations earlier at the international level too.

“Should admit last week has been really tough. A lot of people have reached out to me. As international cricketers, we have faced these situations. I have my family around me," she said.

