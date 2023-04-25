'I Think Ajinkya Rahane Fits the Bill Perfectly': MSK Prasad Lauds Selectors For India's WTC Final Squad

Former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad heaped praises on veteran Ajinkya Rahane for getting his place back in India’s Test squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Rahane, who has been out from the team for more than a year, was recalled for the mega clash after Shreyas Iyer underwent back surgery and was ruled out of the match. Rahane has been performing incredibly well for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing season of IPL which put him back in contention. While the BCCI announced the squad for WTC final on Tuesday as Rahane’s inclusion grabbed the limelight.

Meanwhile, apart from Iyer, the Asian Giants will miss the services of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah in the one-off Test match against Australia which will be played from June 7 to 11 at the Oval in London.

Advertisement

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Prasad said that including Rahane in the squad is the right call by the selectors as there is so much uncertainty in the Indian middle order.

“It’s a fair team, it’s the right call. Ajinkya with so much of uncertainty in the middle-order, I think they (selectors) were absolutely right," Prasad told India Today.

During Prasad’s tenure as BCCI chief selector, Rahane was Virat Kohli’s deputy in the Test team. Prasad said that the Mumbaikar fits the bill perfectly as he has a good record on overseas soil.

“I am very, very happy for him. He has always been a wonderful performer for India in the away series. And I think he fits the bill perfectly. Full credit to the selectors for bringing him back."

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Talking about Rahane’s calm attitude, the former chief selector said that he never gets over-excited by the selection and is a very mature person.

“Basically, his attitude is like a monk’s. He is never disturbed when he is not selected. He is not over-excited when he is selected. He is that kind of a guy. His mood doesn’t swing up and down, just like that. He is a very mature person," he added.

Advertisement

Rahane last played for India last year on the South Africa tour and lost his place in the Test squad as the selectors gave chances to Iyer in the red-ball side but he recently underwent back surgery and was also ruled out of the ongoing season of IPL.

“Unfortunately, because of a dip in his form, he had to sit out," MSK said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here