ICC Launches India 2023 Brand to Celebrate 12th Anniversary of India Men's World Cup Triumph

April 2, 2023, marked the 12th anniversary of MS Dhoni-led Team India lifting the ICC World Cup trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On Sunday, the International Cricket Council observed the occasion by unveiling the brand identity of the 2023 edition of the showpiece event, slated to take place later this year in India.

With six months to go until the start of the next edition of the most prestigious event in the one-day game where 10 teams will play 48 matches, the brand for the biggest Cricket World Cup ever has been developed with the ‘Navarasa’, the nine emotions audiences experience during a performance, at the centre.

Undoubtedly, it’s going to be the most extravagant cricketing event of the year and India captain Rohit Sharma said his side will channel the excitement and expectation as they prepare for their home stand.

“With six months to go until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the excitement is really starting to build," Rohit was quoted as saying in the ICC official release.

“Playing a World Cup on home soil is every player’s dream, even more so as captain and I can’t wait for it to start. The Men’s Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy," he added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian cricket board is looking forward to making the showpiece event a huge success.

“The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world. Today marks the 12th anniversary of India’s famous win in the 2011 edition and the long-lasting impact it had on the country. We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle," BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah said.

To celebrate the 12-year milestone, ICC digital collectable partner FanCraze will be gifting MS Dhoni his Navarasa-themed ‘glory’ Digital Collectible.

Dhoni’s six to win the Men’s Cricket World Cup final 2011 will not only be gifted to Dhoni as one of the greatest moments in Indian cricket history, but will soon also be available for fans to purchase on crictos.com, and a new iconic cricketing moment every week from now relating to the remaining eight emotions in anticipation for the global showpiece later this year.

Seven of the ten teams are confirmed qualifiers for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The eighth spot will be taken by the eighth-placed finisher of the Cricket World Cup Super League, with the final two decided by the Cricket World Cup Qualifier in June and July.

About Navarasa

A term in Indian theatre, the Navarasa has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup match: joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion, feelings which represent the reactions that a Cricket World Cup evokes.

