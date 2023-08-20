'They are Now in a Mess..': Ex-PCB Supremo Najam Sethi Aims Brutal Dig at BCCI Over ODI WC 'Schedule Tweaks'

With less than 50 days remaining for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, BCCI continues to face stumbling blocks regarding the schedule of the world spectacle. Both BCCI and ICC were forced to make nine changes in the original schedule announced, and following a revised schedule of the World Cup, as per reports, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) have expressed their doubts regarding hosting two back-to-back matches.

India’s high-octane clash against Pakistan was originally slated to be played on October 15 which has now been shifted a day prior in the latest schedule. Among other changes, the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was also preponed to October 10. New Zealand are also scheduled to take on the Netherlands a day before on October 9 at the same venue.

The latest developments have seen the HCA approach BCCI regarding tweaking the schedule as the state board have expressed concerns regarding hosting two matches on consecutive days. The prospect of BCCI having to tweak the schedule again would be a logistical nightmare and would draw ire from stakeholders all over the world.

With BCCI in a dilemma, former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi used the opportunity to take a brutal swipe at the Indian board.

Sethi in his social media post on X wrote that the BCCI chose to neglect his advice as he had suggested that Pakistan should play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue.

“@BCCI should have taken my advice re @TheRealPCB playing their WC games in a neutral country 🙂 They are now in a mess with schedule tweaks being proposed every few days!" remarked Sethi.

