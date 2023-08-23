ICC ODI World Cup 2023: India to Play Warm-up Games Against England, Netherlands; Check Dates, Timings, Venues

India will play two official warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands, ahead of their ODI World Cup opener against Australia, the ICC said on Wednesday.

The two-time winners India will face defending champion England in the first warm-up game on September 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, after which they will travel to Thiruvananthapuram to face the Netherlands on October 3.

A total of three venues — Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad — will host the official warm-up matches for all the 10 teams before the World Cup opener in Ahmedabad on October 5 between New Zealand and England.

ALSO READ| India’s Asia Cup Camp: 14 Net Bowlers Summoned, Selectors to be in Attendance for Camp From August 25 in Alur

Advertisement

“The 10 teams will each play two official 50-over contests during the week leading up to the start of the World Cup on October 5, with matches to be held in three different cities across India," the ICC said in a release.

“The matches will be held in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram between Friday 29 September and Tuesday 3 October and will provide teams with the perfect opportunity to acclimatise to the conditions they are expected to face during the World Cup."

All matches in the warm-up round will start in the afternoon.

“All games will commence at 2:00 pm IST and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squads during the matches," the ICC said.

ALSO READ| Chandrayaan-3: India Players Celebrate Historic Event in Dublin, Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Lead Wishes

Schedule:

September 29: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Guwahati), South Africa vs Afghanistan, (Thiruvananthapuram) and New Zealand vs Pakistan (Hyderabad).

September 30: India vs England (Guwahati), Australia vs Netherlands (Thiruvananthapuram).