ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

Advertisement

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures And Venues

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

FULL SCHEDULE ICC WORLD CUP 2023

5 October ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00 Thursday 6 October PAKISTAN vs Q1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00 Friday 7 October BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 Saturday 7 October SOUTH AFRICA vs Q2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00 Saturday 8 October INDIA vs AUSTRALIA Chidambaram, Chennai 14:00 Sunday 9 October NEW ZEALAND vs Q1 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00 Monday 10 October ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00 Tuesday 11 October INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00 Wednesday 12 October PAKISTAN vs Q2 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00 Thursday 13 October AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00 Friday 14 October NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH Chidambaram, Chennai 10:30 Saturday 14 October ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00 Saturday 15 October INDIA vs PAKISTAN Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00 Sunday 16 October AUSTRALIA vs Q2 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00 Monday 17 October SOUTH AFRICA vs Q1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00 Tuesday 18 October NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN Chidambaram, Chennai 14:00 Wednesday 19 October INDIA vs BANGLADESH Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00 Thursday 20 October AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00 Friday 21 October Q1 vs Q2 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:30 Saturday 21 October ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00 Saturday 22 October INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00 Sunday 23 October PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN Chidambaram, Chennai 14:00 Monday 24 October SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00 Tuesday 25 October AUSTRALIA vs Q1 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00 Wednesday 26 October ENGLAND vs Q2 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00 Thursday 27 October PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA Chidambaram, Chennai 14:00 Friday 28 October AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30 Saturday 28 October Q1 vs BANGLADESH Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00 Saturday 29 October INDIA vs ENGLAND Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00 Sunday 30 October AFGHANISTAN vs Q2 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00 Monday 31 October PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00 Tuesday 1 November NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00 Wednesday 2 November INDIA vs Q2 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00 Thursday 3 November Q1 vs AFGHANISTAN Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00 Friday 4 November NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10:30 Saturday 4 November ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00 Saturday 5 November INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00 Sunday 6 November BANGLADESH vs Q2 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00 Monday 7 November AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00 Tuesday 8 November ENGLAND vs Q1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00 Wednesday 9 November NEW ZEALAND vs Q2 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00 Thursday 10 November SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00 Friday 11 November INDIA vs Q1 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00 Saturday 12 November AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 10:30 Sunday 12 November ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00 Sunday 15 November 1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00 Wednesday 16 November 2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE Eden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00 Thursday 19 November WINNER OF S/F 1 vs WINNER OF S/F Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00 Sunday

Advertisement

CricketNext had earlier reported that as per the initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were allotted the two semi-finals but the decision to change the venue was taken at a meeting between top officials of the BCCI with the representatives of state associations in Mumbai.

“Yes the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," said an official tracking developments.

Advertisement

Earlier, The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.