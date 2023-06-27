ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.
The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.
Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.
India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures And Venues
The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.
All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.
There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.
FULL SCHEDULE ICC WORLD CUP 2023
|5
|October
|ENGLAND vs NEW ZEALAND
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Thursday
|6
|October
|PAKISTAN vs Q1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Friday
|7
|October
|BANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTAN
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Saturday
|7
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Q2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Saturday
|8
|October
|INDIA vs AUSTRALIA
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Sunday
|9
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs Q1
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Monday
|10
|October
|ENGLAND vs BANGLADESH
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Tuesday
|11
|October
|INDIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Wednesday
|12
|October
|PAKISTAN vs Q2
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|14:00
|Thursday
|13
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Friday
|14
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESH
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|10:30
|Saturday
|14
|October
|ENGLAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Saturday
|15
|October
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Sunday
|16
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs Q2
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Monday
|17
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs Q1
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Tuesday
|18
|October
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Wednesday
|19
|October
|INDIA vs BANGLADESH
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Thursday
|20
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs PAKISTAN
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Friday
|21
|October
|Q1 vs Q2
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|10:30
|Saturday
|21
|October
|ENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Saturday
|22
|October
|INDIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|14:00
|Sunday
|23
|October
|PAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTAN
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Monday
|24
|October
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Tuesday
|25
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs Q1
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Wednesday
|26
|October
|ENGLAND vs Q2
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Thursday
|27
|October
|PAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Chidambaram, Chennai
|14:00
|Friday
|28
|October
|AUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALAND
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
|10:30
|Saturday
|28
|October
|Q1 vs BANGLADESH
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Saturday
|29
|October
|INDIA vs ENGLAND
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Sunday
|30
|October
|AFGHANISTAN vs Q2
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Monday
|31
|October
|PAKISTAN vs BANGLADESH
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Tuesday
|1
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Wednesday
|2
|November
|INDIA vs Q2
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Thursday
|3
|November
|Q1 vs AFGHANISTAN
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|14:00
|Friday
|4
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTAN
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|10:30
|Saturday
|4
|November
|ENGLAND vs AUSTRALIA
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Saturday
|5
|November
|INDIA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Sunday
|6
|November
|BANGLADESH vs Q2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|14:00
|Monday
|7
|November
|AUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Tuesday
|8
|November
|ENGLAND vs Q1
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|14:00
|Wednesday
|9
|November
|NEW ZEALAND vs Q2
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Thursday
|10
|November
|SOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTAN
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Friday
|11
|November
|INDIA vs Q1
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|14:00
|Saturday
|12
|November
|AUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESH
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje
|10:30
|Sunday
|12
|November
|ENGLAND vs PAKISTAN
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Sunday
|15
|November
|1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACE
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|14:00
|Wednesday
|16
|November
|2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACE
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|14:00
|Thursday
|19
|November
|WINNER OF S/F 1 vs WINNER OF S/F
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|14:00
|Sunday
CricketNext had earlier reported that as per the initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were allotted the two semi-finals but the decision to change the venue was taken at a meeting between top officials of the BCCI with the representatives of state associations in Mumbai.
“Yes the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," said an official tracking developments.
Earlier, The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with the temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude.
The space flight sets the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.