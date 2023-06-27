Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: India To Begin Campaign vs Australia; IND vs PAK on Oct 15

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule has been announced. Check out the full schedule, time table and venues at News18. Get news and updates on the upcoming matches, including additional information on the teams, players and more.

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:08 IST

Mumbai, India

Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: The ICC and BCCI revealed the details in an event in Mumbai today.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced the venue details and full schedule of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 with the marquee India vs Pakistan clash set for 15th October in Ahmedabad while the tournament opener will see England take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. India begin their campaign on October 8 against five-time World Cup winners Australia in Chennai.

The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

Each team plays the other nine in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockout stage and semi-finals.

India ODI World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Check Fixtures And Venues

The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.

All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 local time.

There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Pakistan ICC ODI World Cup Schedule: Check Fixtures, Venues and Match Timings

Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.

FULL SCHEDULE ICC WORLD CUP 2023

5OctoberENGLAND vs NEW ZEALANDNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Thursday
6OctoberPAKISTAN vs Q1Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Friday
7OctoberBANGLADESH vs AFGHANISTANHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30Saturday
7OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs Q2Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Saturday
8OctoberINDIA vs AUSTRALIAChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Sunday
9OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs Q1Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Monday
10OctoberENGLAND vs BANGLADESHHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00Tuesday
11OctoberINDIA vs AFGHANISTANArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Wednesday
12OctoberPAKISTAN vs Q2Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad 14:00Thursday
13OctoberAUSTRALIA vs SOUTH AFRICABharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Friday
14OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs BANGLADESHChidambaram, Chennai 10:30Saturday
14OctoberENGLAND vs AFGHANISTANArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Saturday
15OctoberINDIA vs PAKISTANNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Sunday
16OctoberAUSTRALIA vs Q2Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Monday
17OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs Q1Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00Tuesday
18OctoberNEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTANChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Wednesday
19OctoberINDIA vs BANGLADESHMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Thursday
20OctoberAUSTRALIA vs PAKISTANM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Friday
21OctoberQ1 vs Q2Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 10:30Saturday
21OctoberENGLAND vs SOUTH AFRICAWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Saturday
22OctoberINDIA vs NEW ZEALANDHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 14:00Sunday
23OctoberPAKISTAN vs AFGHANISTANChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Monday
24OctoberSOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESHWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Tuesday
25OctoberAUSTRALIA vs Q1Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Wednesday
26OctoberENGLAND vs Q2M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Thursday
27OctoberPAKISTAN vs SOUTH AFRICAChidambaram, Chennai 14:00Friday
28OctoberAUSTRALIA vs NEW ZEALANDHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala 10:30Saturday
28OctoberQ1 vs BANGLADESHEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Saturday
29OctoberINDIA vs ENGLANDBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Sunday
30OctoberAFGHANISTAN vs Q2Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Monday
31OctoberPAKISTAN vs BANGLADESHEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Tuesday
1NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICAMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Wednesday
2NovemberINDIA vs Q2Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Thursday
3NovemberQ1 vs AFGHANISTANBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpai Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 14:00Friday
4NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs PAKISTANM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 10:30Saturday
4NovemberENGLAND vs AUSTRALIANarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Saturday
5NovemberINDIA vs SOUTH AFRICAEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Sunday
6NovemberBANGLADESH vs Q2Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 14:00Monday
7NovemberAUSTRALIA vs AFGHANISTANWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Tuesday
8NovemberENGLAND vs Q1Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 14:00Wednesday
9NovemberNEW ZEALAND vs Q2M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Thursday
10NovemberSOUTH AFRICA vs AFGHANISTANNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Friday
11NovemberINDIA vs Q1M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 14:00Saturday
12NovemberAUSTRALIA vs BANGLADESHMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje 10:30Sunday
12NovemberENGLAND vs PAKISTANEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Sunday
15November1ST PLACE vs 4TH PLACEWankhede Stadium, Mumbai 14:00Wednesday
16November2ND PLACE vs 3RD PLACEEden Gardens, Kolkata 14:00Thursday
19NovemberWINNER OF S/F 1 vs WINNER OF S/FNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 14:00Sunday

CricketNext had earlier reported that as per the initial draft schedule, Bengaluru and Chennai were allotted the two semi-finals but the decision to change the venue was taken at a meeting between top officials of the BCCI with the representatives of state associations in Mumbai.

“Yes the venues for the two semi-finals have been changed from Bengaluru and Chennai to Mumbai and Kolkata. No major changes to the draft schedule which was earlier prepared and the title clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," said an official tracking developments.

Earlier, The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour has begun in spectacular style, launching 120,000 feet above the Earth, before landing in the largest cricket stadium in the world, India’s Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    • The feat was achieved with the World Cup Trophy attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon. The stunning shots of the famous silverware sitting on the edge of the Earth’s atmosphere were captured with 4K cameras. The balloon crossed more than 99.5% of the Earth’s atmosphere with the temperature of -65°C at the peak altitude.

    The space flight sets the stage for the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour ever, counting down to the World Cup being played across India in October and November.

