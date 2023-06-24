ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Expected to be Announced on June 27

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to take place in India in October-November and with only 3 months remaining before the marquee tournament, the schedule has yet to be announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and ICC.

According to a recent media invite from ICC, the world body is set to host an event in Mumbai later next week with a ‘key announcement’ for the ODI World Cup.

It is believed that the schedule of the ODI World Cup 2023 could be announced on June 27 in the event which will be hosted by ICC. The event is slated to take place at the Astor Ballroom of St Regis Hotel, in Mumbai and it will begin from 11:30 AM onwards.

Along with the schedule, it is also expected that the venues for World Cup will also be finalized, as there has been a lot of buzz regarding recent reports claiming that Pakistan were hoping to change their venues for the matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

The request has reportedly been denied by the BCCI and ICC. As per reports, the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan could take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As hosts, India have already qualified for the tournament, while Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa have also qualified directly through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Two more teams are likely to join the aforementioned sides in the World Cup which will be finalised after the World Cup qualifiers that are currently being contested in Zimbabwe.