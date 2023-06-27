Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
'Bring it on': Twitterati Reacts as ICC Announce Schedule for ODI World Cup 2023

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:43 IST

New Delhi, India

ICC World Cup (Twitter)
ICC World Cup (Twitter)

On Tuesday, the ICC announced the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup slated to be held in India.

The tournament will begin on the 5th of October and the final will be held on the 19th of November. The magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the opening and closing games as India tries to bring back the cup on home soil.

One user posted an update that read “So the ICC announced the schedule for ODI World Cup. Is it confirmed that Pakistan are headed to India"

While another fan tweeted “Finally the world cup schedule is out. We are ready for another heartbreak. Bring it on."

One user posted “SINCE THE WORLD CUP SCHEDULE IS ANNOUNCED. LIKE LAST WORLD CUP NO TROLLING UNTIL THE LAST MATCH OF INDIA IS BEING PLAYED (ON TL) ROOTING FOR VIRAT ROHIT GILL BOOM AND IYER COMEON SKIP LETS GET THE TROPHY HOME THIS TIME"

While one fan came up with a brave prediction stating that arch-rivals India and Pakistan will vie for the title in the final, in a post that read, “World cup schedule is out, my prediction for the final: INDIA VS PAKISTAN"

    • England take on New Zealand in the curtain riser, while India begin their campaign on the 8th of October against Australia.

    first published: June 27, 2023, 15:43 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 15:43 IST
