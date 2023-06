ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier: Nepal Beat USA by Six Wickets

Nepal bounced back from that opening loss to record their first win of the campaign, as they beat the USA by six wickets in their second match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday.

Bhim Sharki was the star of the show, making 77 not out, as Nepal chased down 211 against the US, who have now lost twice in as many matches.

Having suffered the same fate as the Dutch against Zimbabwe, Nepal were in need of a win against the USA, and got it by six wickets.

Karan KC (4/33) did the damage with the ball to restrict the Americans to 207, before Bhim Sharki carried Nepal home with seven overs to spare.

Karan was sensational early on after Nepal had chosen to bowl first, taking four wickets in the first 10 overs to reduce the USA to 18 for four.

Sushant Modani (42) and Gajanand Singh (26) started to rebuild, adding 47 before the latter edged Dipendra Singh Airee to slip.

That brought keeper Shayan Jahangir to the crease and he counter-attacked in style, making 100 not out from just 79 balls as wickets continued to fall at the other end.

Gulsan Jha (3/52) finished the job with an over to spare, rattling through the tail to leave Nepal with 208 to win, despite Jahangir’s maiden ODI century.

Despite Aasif Sheikh falling leg before to Saurabh Netravalkar for 12, that total never looked like being enough, Kushal Burtel (39) and Sharki adding 49 for the second wicket.

Skipper Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla both made starts before falling, leaving Nepal on 137 for four as Airee joined Sharki.

Any danger of a collapse was quickly averted though as the pair added 74 to carry Nepal to a comfortable win.

Brief Scores

Zimbabwe beat Netherlands at Harare Sports Club, Harare by six wickets

Netherlands 315/6 in 50 overs (Vikramjit Singh 88, Scott Edwards 83; Sikandar Raza 4/55, Richard Ngarava 2/40).

Zimbabwe 319/4 in 40.5 overs (Sikandar Raza 102*, Sean Williams 91; Shariz Ahmed 2/62).

Nepal beat USA at Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare by six wickets